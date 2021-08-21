Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,088,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 7,576,894 shares.The stock last traded at $17.39 and had previously closed at $17.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 330,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,322.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 41,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.