Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) vs. Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Financial Comparison

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sun Country Airlines and Ryanair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ryanair 1 4 12 0 2.65

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus price target of $42.79, suggesting a potential upside of 45.25%. Ryanair has a consensus price target of $121.48, suggesting a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Ryanair.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Sun Country Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Ryanair shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Ryanair’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 4.19 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Ryanair $1.91 billion 12.42 -$1.19 billion ($4.29) -24.50

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryanair.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Ryanair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A Ryanair -59.19% -19.76% -6.98%

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Ryanair on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app. In addition, the company offers aircraft and passenger handling, ticketing, marketing and advertising, and maintenance and repair services; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities on its website and mobile app, as well as sells gift vouchers. As of June 30, 2020, it had a principal fleet of approximately 440 Boeing 737 aircraft and 26 Airbus A320 aircraft; and offered approximately 2,500 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 242 airports, including 79 bases. Ryanair Holdings plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

