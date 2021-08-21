Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 485,904 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 485,904 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.76% of PTC worth $125,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PTC by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,318,000 after buying an additional 39,788 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in PTC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in PTC by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $128.29 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

