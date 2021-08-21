Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 31,575 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $136,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $198.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.70. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

