Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,696 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,696 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $144,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 19,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 714.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 290,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,888,000 after buying an additional 254,874 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

NYSE CM opened at $115.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.76. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.2051 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

