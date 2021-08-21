Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $138,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,754.13.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,891.54 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,912.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,673.64. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

