Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $158.93 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,081,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,368,705 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $158,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 796,312 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Manulife Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Manulife Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFC stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

