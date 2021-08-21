Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 597,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,451 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $129,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $240.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.81 and a 1 year high of $240.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

