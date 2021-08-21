STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.940-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.71. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

