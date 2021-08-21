Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of TuSimple Call Options (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,318 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 241% compared to the average daily volume of 2,149 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

