Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 771 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,144% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVLO. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.09. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $503.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology.

