Steven H. Collis Sells 12,784 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ABC opened at $119.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 71,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $3,806,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 275,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.