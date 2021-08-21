Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at $24.69 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

