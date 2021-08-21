Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $179.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $472.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

