Step Finance Trading Up 76.9% This Week (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $8.35 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Step Finance has traded up 76.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00058994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00137427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00149042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,996.64 or 1.00149697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.05 or 0.00928092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.97 or 0.00721484 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

