State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Brokerages predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.86. State Street reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Shares of STT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.09. 1,551,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,703. State Street has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $92.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in State Street by 497.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 76,236 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.