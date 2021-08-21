State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Brokerages predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.86. State Street reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Shares of STT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.09. 1,551,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,703. State Street has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $92.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in State Street by 497.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 76,236 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

