State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Primerica by 865.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE PRI opened at $149.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $175,142.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,082 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

