State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,300 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the first quarter worth approximately $86,315,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after acquiring an additional 608,298 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Maximus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,405 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 722.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after buying an additional 236,376 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 24.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 901,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,308,000 after purchasing an additional 174,315 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MMS opened at $85.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.52. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

