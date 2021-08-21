State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 13,600 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.