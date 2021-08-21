State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Exelixis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

