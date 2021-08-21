State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 32.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 261,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVT stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 136.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

