State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.23 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 308,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 116.9% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 296,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 334,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 32,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 63,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

Shares of PK stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.