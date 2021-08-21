State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 31.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 326.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

LFUS stock opened at $274.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.05.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,605 shares of company stock worth $13,305,611. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.