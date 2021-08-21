StarTek (NYSE:SRT) vs. Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Head-To-Head Review

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of StarTek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of StarTek shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares StarTek and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek -1.81% -0.63% -0.25% Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for StarTek and Volt Information Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StarTek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

StarTek presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Volt Information Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.33%. Given StarTek’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StarTek is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

StarTek has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StarTek and Volt Information Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek $640.22 million 0.34 -$38.99 million ($0.99) -5.45 Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.11 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -6.45

Volt Information Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than StarTek. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StarTek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Volt Information Sciences beats StarTek on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc. is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics. The company offers multiple services, including sales, order management and provisioning, customer care, technical support, receivables management, and retention programs. It also manages programs using a variety of multi-channel customer interactions, including voice, chat, email, social media and back-office support. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Middle East, Malaysia, India and Srilanka, Argentina and Peru, and Rest of World. The company was founded by A. Emmet Stephenson and Michael W. Morgan in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

