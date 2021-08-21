Star Bulk Carriers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 15,016 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,195 call options.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 705.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

