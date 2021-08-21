Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLFPF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.92.

Shares of SLFPF opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.93.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

