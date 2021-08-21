STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $42.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after buying an additional 1,929,488 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,193,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after buying an additional 1,012,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

