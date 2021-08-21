Stacks (STX) Hits One Day Volume of $55.50 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $55.50 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057942 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00057217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00134342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00097554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00151017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,832,235 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

