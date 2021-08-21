SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

