SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,446 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after acquiring an additional 642,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after acquiring an additional 852,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after acquiring an additional 699,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 343,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

