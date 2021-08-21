SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 824.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 18,847 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 193,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 120,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAPR stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.85.

