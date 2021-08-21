SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $480,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP stock opened at $211.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.14.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.