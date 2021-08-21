SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after acquiring an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,817,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,354,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $162.05. 964,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

