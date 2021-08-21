SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BJUN opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $33.36.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.