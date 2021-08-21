SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.53 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,589,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $76.92. 1,044,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.