SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $34,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 68.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,191,000 after acquiring an additional 242,174 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $77.54. 707,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,430. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.03. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

