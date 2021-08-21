SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $620,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

VOO stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

