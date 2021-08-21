SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,665 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.25 on Friday, reaching $359.37. 8,530,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

