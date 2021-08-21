SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 274,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,139,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.43. 5,806,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

