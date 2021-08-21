Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $201.99

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $201.99 and last traded at $202.27, with a volume of 2031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

