Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.07. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Splunk by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Splunk by 20.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Splunk by 51.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,774 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Splunk by 29.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 101.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

