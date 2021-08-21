Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Short Interest Update

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPXSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:SPXSY remained flat at $$105.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $76.55 and a 12-month high of $109.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

