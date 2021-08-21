SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,667 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 919.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 362,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 327,075 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 161,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

