SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 108.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954,076 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $357,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 175,517 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,984. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $66.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

