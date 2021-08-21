SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.02. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56.

