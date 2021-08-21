Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of SLDB opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $272.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

