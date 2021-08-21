SoFi Social 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF) Shares Bought by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SoFi Social 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Social 50 ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Social 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SFYF opened at $37.40 on Friday. SoFi Social 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32.

