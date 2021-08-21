Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Issues Earnings Results

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

