SnowGem Price Tops $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004578 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

