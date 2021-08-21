SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives $40.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

SNCAF stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

